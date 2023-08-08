Madhusudan Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 5.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 5.01% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2023 up 304.13% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2023 up 285.09% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

Madhusudan Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2022.

Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 33.40 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.46% returns over the last 6 months and 34.68% over the last 12 months.