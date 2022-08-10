 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Madhusudan Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 4.64% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhusudan Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 4.64% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022 down 192.85% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022 down 202.55% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2021.

Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 22.80 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.50% returns over the last 6 months and 12.87% over the last 12 months.

Madhusudan Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.28 0.27 0.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.28 0.27 0.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.09 0.12
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.88 0.14 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.75 0.01 0.04
Other Income 0.11 0.34 1.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.64 0.35 1.55
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.64 0.35 1.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.64 0.35 1.55
Tax -0.56 0.06 0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.08 0.29 1.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.08 0.29 1.16
Equity Share Capital 2.69 2.69 2.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.01 0.55 2.16
Diluted EPS -2.01 0.55 2.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.01 0.55 2.16
Diluted EPS -2.01 0.55 2.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
