Madhusudan Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 4.64% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhusudan Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 4.64% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022 down 192.85% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022 down 202.55% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2021.
Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 22.80 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.50% returns over the last 6 months and 12.87% over the last 12 months.
|Madhusudan Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.28
|0.27
|0.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.28
|0.27
|0.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.09
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.88
|0.14
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.75
|0.01
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.34
|1.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.64
|0.35
|1.55
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.64
|0.35
|1.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.64
|0.35
|1.55
|Tax
|-0.56
|0.06
|0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.08
|0.29
|1.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.08
|0.29
|1.16
|Equity Share Capital
|2.69
|2.69
|2.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.01
|0.55
|2.16
|Diluted EPS
|-2.01
|0.55
|2.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.01
|0.55
|2.16
|Diluted EPS
|-2.01
|0.55
|2.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
