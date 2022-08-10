Madhusudan Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 4.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 4.64% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022 down 192.85% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022 down 202.55% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2021.

Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 22.80 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.50% returns over the last 6 months and 12.87% over the last 12 months.