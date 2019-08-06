Madhusudan Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 40.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2019 down 40.25% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 up 101.78% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 up 105.1% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2018.

Madhusudan Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.33 in June 2018.

Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 16.00 on August 01, 2019 (BSE)