Madhusudan Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 8.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhusudan Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 8.1% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 83.03% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 86.89% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

Madhusudan Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.29 0.29 0.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.29 0.29 0.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.14 0.15
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 0.08 0.06
Other Income -0.23 2.75 -0.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 2.83 -0.64
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 2.83 -0.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 2.83 -0.64
Tax -0.03 0.85 -0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 1.98 -0.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 1.98 -0.48
Equity Share Capital 2.69 2.69 2.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 3.68 -0.89
Diluted EPS -0.15 3.68 -0.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 3.68 -0.89
Diluted EPS -0.15 3.68 -0.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited