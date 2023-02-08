Madhusudan Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 8.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 8.1% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 83.03% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 86.89% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.