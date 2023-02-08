Madhusudan Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 8.1% Y-o-Y
February 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhusudan Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 8.1% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 83.03% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 86.89% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.
Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 23.95 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.44% returns over the last 6 months and -22.62% over the last 12 months.
|Madhusudan Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.29
|0.29
|0.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.29
|0.29
|0.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.14
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.08
|0.06
|Other Income
|-0.23
|2.75
|-0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|2.83
|-0.64
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|2.83
|-0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|2.83
|-0.64
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.85
|-0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|1.98
|-0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|1.98
|-0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|2.69
|2.69
|2.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|3.68
|-0.89
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|3.68
|-0.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|3.68
|-0.89
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|3.68
|-0.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited