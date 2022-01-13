Madhusudan Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 22.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2021 up 22.14% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 down 125.26% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021 down 123.64% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2020.

Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 35.20 on January 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.23% returns over the last 6 months and 243.08% over the last 12 months.