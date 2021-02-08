Madhusudan Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 48.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2020 down 48.24% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2020 up 533.98% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2020 up 681.82% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

Madhusudan Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.55 in December 2019.

Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 9.28 on February 04, 2021 (BSE)