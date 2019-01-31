Madhusudan Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 4.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhusudan Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2018 up 4.87% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 229.7% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 115.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.
Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 15.00 on January 28, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Madhusudan Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.29
|0.29
|0.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.29
|0.29
|0.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.12
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.48
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.34
|-0.03
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.18
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.16
|0.15
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.16
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|-0.16
|0.15
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.03
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-0.13
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-0.13
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|2.69
|2.69
|2.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.24
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.24
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.24
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.24
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited