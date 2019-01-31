Madhusudan Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 4.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2018 up 4.87% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 229.7% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 115.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.

Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 15.00 on January 28, 2019 (BSE)