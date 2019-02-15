Madhur Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 18.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in December 2018 down 18.97% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 up 886.67% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Madhur Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2017.

Madhur Ind shares closed at 5.49 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)