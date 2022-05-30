 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Madhucon Proj Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.92 crore, down 14.44% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 248.92 crore in March 2022 down 14.44% from Rs. 290.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.12 crore in March 2022 down 2134.57% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022 down 136.3% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2021.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 6.00 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)

Madhucon Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 248.92 178.37 290.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 248.92 178.37 290.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 167.23 123.42 300.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.57 4.17 5.10
Depreciation 1.25 1.18 2.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.23 56.29 3.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.36 -6.69 -20.87
Other Income 8.62 3.46 19.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.74 -3.22 -0.92
Interest 0.36 0.65 2.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.10 -3.87 -2.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.10 -3.87 -2.95
Tax 14.02 6.92 -3.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.12 -10.79 0.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.12 -10.79 0.79
Equity Share Capital 7.38 7.38 7.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.18 -1.46 0.11
Diluted EPS -2.18 -1.46 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.18 -1.46 0.11
Diluted EPS -2.18 -1.46 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:37 pm
