Madhucon Proj Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.92 crore, down 14.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 248.92 crore in March 2022 down 14.44% from Rs. 290.93 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.12 crore in March 2022 down 2134.57% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022 down 136.3% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2021.
|
|Madhucon Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|248.92
|178.37
|290.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|248.92
|178.37
|290.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|167.23
|123.42
|300.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.57
|4.17
|5.10
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.18
|2.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|86.23
|56.29
|3.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.36
|-6.69
|-20.87
|Other Income
|8.62
|3.46
|19.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.74
|-3.22
|-0.92
|Interest
|0.36
|0.65
|2.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.10
|-3.87
|-2.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.10
|-3.87
|-2.95
|Tax
|14.02
|6.92
|-3.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.12
|-10.79
|0.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.12
|-10.79
|0.79
|Equity Share Capital
|7.38
|7.38
|7.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|-1.46
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|-1.46
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|-1.46
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|-1.46
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
