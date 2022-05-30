Madhucon Proj Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.92 crore, down 14.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.92 crore in March 2022 down 14.44% from Rs. 290.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.12 crore in March 2022 down 2134.57% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022 down 136.3% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2021.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 6.00 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)