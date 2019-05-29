Madhucon Proj Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 189.64 crore, down 13.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.64 crore in March 2019 down 13.9% from Rs. 220.25 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.89 crore in March 2019 up 1616.13% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.63 crore in March 2019 down 201.69% from Rs. 24.22 crore in March 2018.

Madhucon Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2018.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 9.95 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 42.14% returns over the last 6 months and -44.10% over the last 12 months.