Madhucon Proj Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.86 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.86 crore in June 2023 up 28.91% from Rs. 144.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2023 down 162.95% from Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2023 down 57.23% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 5.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.37% returns over the last 6 months and 1.87% over the last 12 months.