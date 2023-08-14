English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Madhucon Proj Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.86 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 186.86 crore in June 2023 up 28.91% from Rs. 144.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2023 down 162.95% from Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2023 down 57.23% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022.

    Madhucon Proj shares closed at 5.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.37% returns over the last 6 months and 1.87% over the last 12 months.

    Madhucon Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations186.86332.02144.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations186.86332.02144.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials197.65267.21119.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.625.454.52
    Depreciation1.462.391.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.4172.5444.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.29-15.58-24.03
    Other Income17.338.4821.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.96-7.10-2.62
    Interest0.550.690.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.51-7.78-3.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.51-7.78-3.30
    Tax-0.95-12.33-8.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.564.545.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.564.545.66
    Equity Share Capital7.387.387.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.480.620.77
    Diluted EPS-0.480.620.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.480.620.77
    Diluted EPS-0.480.620.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Madhucon Proj #Madhucon Projects #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!