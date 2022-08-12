 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Madhucon Proj Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.95 crore, up 51.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 144.95 crore in June 2022 up 51.03% from Rs. 95.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2022 up 194.39% from Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022 up 55.08% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2021.

Madhucon Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2021.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 5.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.68% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.

Madhucon Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 144.95 248.92 95.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 144.95 248.92 95.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 119.39 167.23 95.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.52 4.57 3.83
Depreciation 1.03 1.25 1.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.04 86.23 3.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -24.03 -10.36 -8.14
Other Income 21.41 8.62 3.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.62 -1.74 -4.72
Interest 0.68 0.36 1.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.30 -2.10 -6.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.30 -2.10 -6.40
Tax -8.96 14.02 -0.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.66 -16.12 -5.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.66 -16.12 -5.99
Equity Share Capital 7.38 7.38 7.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 -2.18 -0.81
Diluted EPS 0.77 -2.18 -0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 -2.18 -0.81
Diluted EPS 0.77 -2.18 -0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 11:00 am
