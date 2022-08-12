Madhucon Proj Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.95 crore, up 51.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.95 crore in June 2022 up 51.03% from Rs. 95.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2022 up 194.39% from Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022 up 55.08% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2021.

Madhucon Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2021.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 5.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.68% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.