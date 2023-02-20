 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Madhucon Proj Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.44 crore, up 9.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 195.44 crore in December 2022 up 9.57% from Rs. 178.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2022 up 79.04% from Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 80.88% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.

Madhucon Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 195.44 228.41 178.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 195.44 228.41 178.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 176.83 215.67 123.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.91 4.51 4.17
Depreciation 1.21 1.19 1.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 116.87 10.67 56.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -104.39 -3.64 -6.69
Other Income 102.79 1.37 3.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.60 -2.26 -3.22
Interest 0.35 0.30 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.96 -2.57 -3.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.96 -2.57 -3.87
Tax 0.30 0.91 6.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.26 -3.47 -10.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.26 -3.47 -10.79
Equity Share Capital 7.38 7.38 7.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.47 -1.46
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.47 -1.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.47 -1.46
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.47 -1.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited