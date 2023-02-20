Madhucon Proj Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.44 crore, up 9.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.44 crore in December 2022 up 9.57% from Rs. 178.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2022 up 79.04% from Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 80.88% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.