Madhucon Proj Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 170.67 crore, up 49.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.67 crore in December 2018 up 49.09% from Rs. 114.47 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2018 down 376.78% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2018 down 92.45% from Rs. 27.83 crore in December 2017.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 4.85 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -60.25% returns over the last 6 months and -84.43% over the last 12 months.