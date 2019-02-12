Madhucon Proj Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 170.67 crore, up 49.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 170.67 crore in December 2018 up 49.09% from Rs. 114.47 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2018 down 376.78% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2018 down 92.45% from Rs. 27.83 crore in December 2017.
Madhucon Proj shares closed at 4.85 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -60.25% returns over the last 6 months and -84.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Madhucon Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|170.67
|149.12
|114.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|170.67
|149.12
|114.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|165.16
|112.22
|76.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-2.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.90
|6.79
|10.43
|Depreciation
|1.90
|1.91
|5.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.58
|8.94
|3.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.87
|19.26
|20.69
|Other Income
|7.07
|4.28
|1.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|23.54
|21.88
|Interest
|7.36
|33.22
|18.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.16
|-9.69
|3.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.16
|-9.69
|3.44
|Tax
|-3.13
|-4.89
|1.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.04
|-4.79
|1.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.04
|-4.79
|1.46
|Equity Share Capital
|7.38
|7.38
|7.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.65
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.65
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.65
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.65
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited