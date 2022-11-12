 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Madhucon Proj Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.40 crore, up 26.99% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 286.40 crore in September 2022 up 26.99% from Rs. 225.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.03 crore in September 2022 down 715.06% from Rs. 3.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.47 crore in September 2022 down 77.05% from Rs. 71.75 crore in September 2021.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 5.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.38% returns over the last 6 months and 2.83% over the last 12 months.

Madhucon Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 286.40 199.53 225.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 286.40 199.53 225.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 387.80 54.30 126.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -119.39 119.39 16.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.39 7.32 7.17
Depreciation 38.64 38.45 35.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.05 19.54 31.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -34.08 -39.49 8.56
Other Income 11.91 37.45 27.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.17 -2.04 36.51
Interest 7.05 7.65 48.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -29.22 -9.69 -11.67
Exceptional Items 0.10 0.00 --
P/L Before Tax -29.12 -9.69 -11.67
Tax 0.91 -8.96 -1.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -30.03 -0.73 -9.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -30.03 -0.73 -9.83
Minority Interest -- 5.56 6.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -30.03 4.83 -3.68
Equity Share Capital 7.38 7.38 7.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.83 -0.65 -0.50
Diluted EPS -3.83 -0.65 -0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.83 -0.65 -0.50
Diluted EPS -3.83 -0.65 -0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:52 pm
