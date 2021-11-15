Madhucon Proj Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 225.54 crore, up 23.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.54 crore in September 2021 up 23.91% from Rs. 182.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.68 crore in September 2021 up 80.14% from Rs. 18.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.75 crore in September 2021 up 7961.8% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2020.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 5.20 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.96% returns over the last 6 months and 82.46% over the last 12 months.