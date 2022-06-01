Madhucon Proj Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 342.30 crore, down 23.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 342.30 crore in March 2022 down 23.2% from Rs. 445.70 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.95 crore in March 2022 up 80.98% from Rs. 152.27 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022 down 103.19% from Rs. 62.73 crore in March 2021.
Madhucon Proj shares closed at 6.00 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 10.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Madhucon Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|342.30
|239.82
|445.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|342.30
|239.82
|445.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|258.58
|211.18
|826.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.86
|-22.18
|-324.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.02
|5.42
|8.10
|Depreciation
|35.09
|35.23
|32.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|138.69
|56.34
|-81.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-109.95
|-46.17
|-15.80
|Other Income
|72.86
|5.08
|45.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.09
|-41.09
|30.11
|Interest
|-12.34
|-0.51
|217.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.75
|-40.58
|-187.35
|Exceptional Items
|9.82
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.93
|-40.58
|-187.35
|Tax
|14.02
|6.92
|-3.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.95
|-47.50
|-183.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.95
|-47.50
|-183.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|5.28
|21.51
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|9.82
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-28.95
|-42.22
|-152.27
|Equity Share Capital
|7.38
|7.38
|7.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.44
|-5.72
|-20.63
|Diluted EPS
|-9.44
|-5.72
|-20.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.44
|-5.72
|-20.63
|Diluted EPS
|-9.44
|-5.72
|-20.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited