Madhucon Proj Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 342.30 crore, down 23.2% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 342.30 crore in March 2022 down 23.2% from Rs. 445.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.95 crore in March 2022 up 80.98% from Rs. 152.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022 down 103.19% from Rs. 62.73 crore in March 2021.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 6.00 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 10.09% over the last 12 months.

Madhucon Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 342.30 239.82 445.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 342.30 239.82 445.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 258.58 211.18 826.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.86 -22.18 -324.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.02 5.42 8.10
Depreciation 35.09 35.23 32.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 138.69 56.34 -81.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -109.95 -46.17 -15.80
Other Income 72.86 5.08 45.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -37.09 -41.09 30.11
Interest -12.34 -0.51 217.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -24.75 -40.58 -187.35
Exceptional Items 9.82 -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.93 -40.58 -187.35
Tax 14.02 6.92 -3.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -28.95 -47.50 -183.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -28.95 -47.50 -183.61
Minority Interest -- 5.28 21.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 9.82
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -28.95 -42.22 -152.27
Equity Share Capital 7.38 7.38 7.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.44 -5.72 -20.63
Diluted EPS -9.44 -5.72 -20.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.44 -5.72 -20.63
Diluted EPS -9.44 -5.72 -20.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:18 pm
