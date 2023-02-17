Madhucon Proj Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 230.97 crore, down 3.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.97 crore in December 2022 down 3.69% from Rs. 239.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.90 crore in December 2022 down 1.6% from Rs. 42.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.88 crore in December 2022 up 405.12% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 4.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -42.94% over the last 12 months.