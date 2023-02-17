English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Madhucon Proj Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 230.97 crore, down 3.69% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 230.97 crore in December 2022 down 3.69% from Rs. 239.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.90 crore in December 2022 down 1.6% from Rs. 42.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.88 crore in December 2022 up 405.12% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021.

    Madhucon Proj shares closed at 4.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -42.94% over the last 12 months.

    Madhucon Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations230.97286.40239.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations230.97286.40239.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials218.76387.80211.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---119.39-22.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.327.395.42
    Depreciation60.2538.6435.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.736.0556.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-167.10-34.08-46.17
    Other Income124.7311.915.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-42.37-22.17-41.09
    Interest7.197.05-0.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-49.56-29.22-40.58
    Exceptional Items0.260.10--
    P/L Before Tax-49.30-29.12-40.58
    Tax0.300.916.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-49.60-30.03-47.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-49.60-30.03-47.50
    Minority Interest6.70--5.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-42.90-30.03-42.22
    Equity Share Capital7.387.387.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.81-3.83-5.72
    Diluted EPS-5.81-3.83-5.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.81-3.83-5.72
    Diluted EPS-5.81-3.83-5.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Madhucon Proj #Madhucon Projects #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:33 am