Madhucon Proj Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 239.82 crore, up 26.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.82 crore in December 2021 up 26.13% from Rs. 190.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.22 crore in December 2021 down 166.31% from Rs. 15.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021 down 121.99% from Rs. 26.65 crore in December 2020.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 9.90 on February 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 59.68% returns over the last 6 months and 90.38% over the last 12 months.