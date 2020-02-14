Madhucon Proj Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 191.90 crore, down 27.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.90 crore in December 2019 down 27.37% from Rs. 264.22 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 123.27 crore in December 2019 up 14.21% from Rs. 143.68 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.28 crore in December 2019 down 32.48% from Rs. 35.96 crore in December 2018.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 3.10 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.61% returns over the last 6 months and -44.14% over the last 12 months.