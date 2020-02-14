Madhucon Proj Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 191.90 crore, down 27.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 191.90 crore in December 2019 down 27.37% from Rs. 264.22 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 123.27 crore in December 2019 up 14.21% from Rs. 143.68 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.28 crore in December 2019 down 32.48% from Rs. 35.96 crore in December 2018.
Madhucon Proj shares closed at 3.10 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.61% returns over the last 6 months and -44.14% over the last 12 months.
|Madhucon Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|191.90
|101.05
|264.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|191.90
|101.05
|264.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|157.22
|81.36
|236.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-5.20
|8.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.78
|9.86
|9.62
|Depreciation
|66.50
|66.55
|54.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.49
|9.82
|-1.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-51.09
|-61.34
|-43.13
|Other Income
|8.87
|10.06
|25.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-42.22
|-51.28
|-18.06
|Interest
|77.48
|-34.73
|165.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-119.70
|-16.55
|-183.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-119.70
|-16.55
|-183.44
|Tax
|10.06
|12.93
|-3.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-129.76
|-29.48
|-180.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-129.76
|-29.48
|-180.31
|Minority Interest
|6.49
|4.44
|36.63
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-123.27
|-25.04
|-143.68
|Equity Share Capital
|7.38
|7.38
|7.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.70
|-3.38
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-16.70
|-3.38
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.70
|-3.38
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-16.70
|-3.38
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:47 am