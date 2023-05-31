English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Madhav Marbles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhav Marbles and Granites are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore in March 2023 up 0.32% from Rs. 11.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 up 9309.92% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 up 101.11% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.

    Madhav Marbles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

    Madhav Marbles shares closed at 41.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -14.48% over the last 12 months.

    Madhav Marbles and Granites
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.619.2011.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.619.2011.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.064.615.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.400.850.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.03-1.370.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.342.412.77
    Depreciation1.271.031.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.183.574.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.67-1.91-2.09
    Other Income1.211.591.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.54-0.32-0.35
    Interest0.130.120.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.41-0.44-0.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.41-0.44-0.46
    Tax-0.730.00-0.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.14-0.440.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.14-0.440.01
    Equity Share Capital8.958.958.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.27-0.490.01
    Diluted EPS1.27-0.490.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.27-0.490.01
    Diluted EPS1.27-0.490.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Madhav Marbles #Madhav Marbles and Granites #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:11 am