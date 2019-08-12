Madhav Marbles Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.47 crore, down 24.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.47 crore in June 2019 down 24.88% from Rs. 19.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2019 down 53.18% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2019 down 25.16% from Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2018.

Madhav Marbles shares closed at 25.70 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.59% returns over the last 6 months and -53.86% over the last 12 months.