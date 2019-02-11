Madhav Marbles Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.38 crore, up 34.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.38 crore in December 2018 up 34.32% from Rs. 14.43 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2018 up 126.88% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2018 up 75.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2017.

Madhav Marbles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2017.

Madhav Marbles shares closed at 40.40 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.86% returns over the last 6 months and -34.84% over the last 12 months.