Madhav Marbles Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.69 crore, down 20.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhav Marbles and Granites are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.69 crore in September 2022 down 20.56% from Rs. 14.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2022 down 3542.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2022 down 122.99% from Rs. 1.87 crore in September 2021.

Madhav Marbles shares closed at 41.85 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.33% returns over the last 6 months and -23.63% over the last 12 months.

Madhav Marbles and Granites
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.69 14.72 14.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.69 14.72 14.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.50 5.75 6.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.48 1.54 0.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.30 -1.49 -0.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.37 2.38 2.50
Depreciation 1.21 1.22 1.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.52 4.26 4.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.68 1.07 -0.20
Other Income 1.05 0.93 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.64 2.00 0.67
Interest 0.43 0.23 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.07 1.77 0.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.07 1.77 0.55
Tax -0.05 0.49 0.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.01 1.28 0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.01 1.28 0.32
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.07 0.07 -0.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.09 1.35 0.06
Equity Share Capital 8.95 8.95 8.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.34 1.51 0.07
Diluted EPS -2.34 1.51 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.34 1.51 0.07
Diluted EPS -2.34 1.51 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

