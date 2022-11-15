Madhav Marbles Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.69 crore, down 20.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhav Marbles and Granites are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.69 crore in September 2022 down 20.56% from Rs. 14.72 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2022 down 3542.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2022 down 122.99% from Rs. 1.87 crore in September 2021.
Madhav Marbles shares closed at 41.85 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.33% returns over the last 6 months and -23.63% over the last 12 months.
|
|Madhav Marbles and Granites
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.69
|14.72
|14.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.69
|14.72
|14.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.50
|5.75
|6.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.48
|1.54
|0.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.30
|-1.49
|-0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.37
|2.38
|2.50
|Depreciation
|1.21
|1.22
|1.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.52
|4.26
|4.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.68
|1.07
|-0.20
|Other Income
|1.05
|0.93
|0.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.64
|2.00
|0.67
|Interest
|0.43
|0.23
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.07
|1.77
|0.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.07
|1.77
|0.55
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.49
|0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.01
|1.28
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.01
|1.28
|0.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.07
|0.07
|-0.26
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.09
|1.35
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|8.95
|8.95
|8.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.34
|1.51
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.34
|1.51
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.34
|1.51
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.34
|1.51
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited