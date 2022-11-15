Madhav Marbles Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.69 crore, down 20.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.69 crore in September 2022 down 20.56% from Rs. 14.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2022 down 3542.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2022 down 122.99% from Rs. 1.87 crore in September 2021.

Madhav Marbles shares closed at 41.85 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.33% returns over the last 6 months and -23.63% over the last 12 months.