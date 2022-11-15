English
    Madhav Marbles Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.69 crore, down 20.56% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhav Marbles and Granites are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.69 crore in September 2022 down 20.56% from Rs. 14.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2022 down 3542.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2022 down 122.99% from Rs. 1.87 crore in September 2021.

    Madhav Marbles shares closed at 41.85 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.33% returns over the last 6 months and -23.63% over the last 12 months.

    Madhav Marbles and Granites
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.6914.7214.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.6914.7214.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.505.756.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.481.540.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.30-1.49-0.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.372.382.50
    Depreciation1.211.221.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.524.264.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.681.07-0.20
    Other Income1.050.930.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.642.000.67
    Interest0.430.230.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.071.770.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.071.770.55
    Tax-0.050.490.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.011.280.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.011.280.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.070.07-0.26
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.091.350.06
    Equity Share Capital8.958.958.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.341.510.07
    Diluted EPS-2.341.510.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.341.510.07
    Diluted EPS-2.341.510.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

