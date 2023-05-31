Madhav Marbles Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore in March 2023 up 0.32% from Rs. 11.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 up 170.62% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 up 18.18% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

Madhav Marbles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2022.

Madhav Marbles shares closed at 41.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -14.48% over the last 12 months.