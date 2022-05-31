Madhav Marbles Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.58 crore, down 32.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhav Marbles and Granites are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.58 crore in March 2022 down 32.97% from Rs. 17.27 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 up 49.93% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 up 239.44% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021.
Madhav Marbles shares closed at 48.00 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.96% returns over the last 6 months and -15.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|Madhav Marbles and Granites
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.58
|11.37
|17.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.58
|11.37
|17.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.09
|4.63
|7.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.44
|1.11
|2.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|-2.23
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.77
|2.93
|3.02
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.23
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.71
|4.37
|6.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.76
|-0.67
|-2.73
|Other Income
|1.50
|0.83
|1.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.16
|-1.70
|Interest
|0.51
|0.09
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.78
|0.07
|-1.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.78
|0.07
|-1.84
|Tax
|-0.47
|0.09
|-0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.31
|-0.02
|-1.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.31
|-0.02
|-1.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.29
|-1.57
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.60
|-1.58
|-1.19
|Equity Share Capital
|8.95
|8.95
|8.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-1.77
|-1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-1.77
|-1.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-1.77
|-1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-1.77
|-1.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited