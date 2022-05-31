Madhav Marbles Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.58 crore, down 32.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.58 crore in March 2022 down 32.97% from Rs. 17.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 up 49.93% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 up 239.44% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021.

Madhav Marbles shares closed at 48.00 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.96% returns over the last 6 months and -15.64% over the last 12 months.