 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Madhav Marbles Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.58 crore, down 32.97% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhav Marbles and Granites are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.58 crore in March 2022 down 32.97% from Rs. 17.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 up 49.93% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 up 239.44% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021.

Madhav Marbles shares closed at 48.00 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.96% returns over the last 6 months and -15.64% over the last 12 months.

Madhav Marbles and Granites
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.58 11.37 17.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.58 11.37 17.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.09 4.63 7.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.44 1.11 2.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.08 -2.23 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.77 2.93 3.02
Depreciation 1.25 1.23 0.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.71 4.37 6.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.76 -0.67 -2.73
Other Income 1.50 0.83 1.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 0.16 -1.70
Interest 0.51 0.09 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.78 0.07 -1.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.78 0.07 -1.84
Tax -0.47 0.09 -0.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.31 -0.02 -1.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.31 -0.02 -1.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.29 -1.57 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.60 -1.58 -1.19
Equity Share Capital 8.95 8.95 8.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.67 -1.77 -1.33
Diluted EPS -0.67 -1.77 -1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.67 -1.77 -1.33
Diluted EPS -0.67 -1.77 -1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Madhav Marbles #Madhav Marbles and Granites #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 10:30 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.