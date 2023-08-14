Madhav Marbles Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.14 crore, down 24.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.14 crore in June 2023 down 24.32% from Rs. 14.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 98.2% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2023 down 59.32% from Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2022.

Madhav Marbles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.51 in June 2022.

Madhav Marbles shares closed at 44.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.51% returns over the last 6 months and -12.82% over the last 12 months.