Madhav Marbles Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.72 crore, down 6.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.72 crore in June 2022 down 6.21% from Rs. 15.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2022 up 653.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2022 up 60.2% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2021.

Madhav Marbles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2021.

Madhav Marbles shares closed at 51.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.46% returns over the last 6 months and -8.28% over the last 12 months.