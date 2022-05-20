 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Madhav Infra Pr Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.44 crore, up 3.6% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhav Infra Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 144.44 crore in March 2022 up 3.6% from Rs. 139.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022 down 86.53% from Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.77 crore in March 2022 down 41.3% from Rs. 23.46 crore in March 2021.

Madhav Infra Pr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2021.

Madhav Infra Pr shares closed at 4.61 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.22% returns over the last 6 months and 12.17% over the last 12 months.

Madhav Infra Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 144.44 74.32 139.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 144.44 74.32 139.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.05 44.20 23.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.93 -14.29 7.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.18 4.16 4.75
Depreciation 3.33 3.33 5.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.14 28.99 81.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.82 7.94 16.12
Other Income 0.62 0.52 1.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.44 8.46 17.51
Interest 7.12 5.71 9.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.32 2.75 8.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.32 2.75 8.40
Tax 1.75 0.43 -3.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.56 2.32 11.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.56 2.32 11.61
Equity Share Capital 25.62 25.62 25.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 0.09 0.45
Diluted EPS 0.06 0.09 0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 0.09 0.45
Diluted EPS 0.06 0.09 0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 10:22 am
