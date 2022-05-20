Madhav Infra Pr Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.44 crore, up 3.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.44 crore in March 2022 up 3.6% from Rs. 139.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022 down 86.53% from Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.77 crore in March 2022 down 41.3% from Rs. 23.46 crore in March 2021.

Madhav Infra Pr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2021.

Madhav Infra Pr shares closed at 4.61 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.22% returns over the last 6 months and 12.17% over the last 12 months.