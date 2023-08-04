Madhav Infra Pr Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.62 crore, down 4.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.62 crore in June 2023 down 4.64% from Rs. 59.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.47 crore in June 2023 up 597.37% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.25 crore in June 2023 up 83.97% from Rs. 9.92 crore in June 2022.

Madhav Infra Pr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

Madhav Infra Pr shares closed at 6.09 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.80% returns over the last 6 months and 54.18% over the last 12 months.