Madhav Infra Pr Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.37 crore, down 12.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.37 crore in June 2022 down 12.52% from Rs. 67.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022 down 15.88% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.92 crore in June 2022 down 27.27% from Rs. 13.64 crore in June 2021.

Madhav Infra Pr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

Madhav Infra Pr shares closed at 4.16 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.80% returns over the last 6 months and -21.36% over the last 12 months.