Madhav Infra Pr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.93 crore, down 0.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.93 crore in December 2022 down 0.53% from Rs. 74.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2022 up 40.41% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.08 crore in December 2022 down 6.02% from Rs. 11.79 crore in December 2021.