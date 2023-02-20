Madhav Infra Pr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.93 crore, down 0.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.93 crore in December 2022 down 0.53% from Rs. 74.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2022 up 40.41% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.08 crore in December 2022 down 6.02% from Rs. 11.79 crore in December 2021.

Madhav Infra Pr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

Madhav Infra Pr shares closed at 4.46 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.78% returns over the last 6 months and -23.10% over the last 12 months.