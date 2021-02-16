Madhav Infra Pr Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.56 crore, up 38.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.56 crore in December 2020 up 38.37% from Rs. 45.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.39 crore in December 2020 down 411.85% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.23 crore in December 2020 down 62.04% from Rs. 16.41 crore in December 2019.

Madhav Infra Pr shares closed at 5.57 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -27.19% returns over the last 6 months and -7.63% over the last 12 months.