Madhav Infra Pr Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.52 crore, down 10.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.52 crore in September 2022 down 10.95% from Rs. 101.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.84 crore in September 2022 up 1002.4% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.46 crore in September 2022 up 175.24% from Rs. 13.61 crore in September 2021.

Madhav Infra Pr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Madhav Infra Pr shares closed at 4.18 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.55% returns over the last 6 months and -9.13% over the last 12 months.