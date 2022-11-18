 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Madhav Infra Pr Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.52 crore, down 10.95% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhav Infra Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 90.52 crore in September 2022 down 10.95% from Rs. 101.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.84 crore in September 2022 up 1002.4% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.46 crore in September 2022 up 175.24% from Rs. 13.61 crore in September 2021.

Madhav Infra Pr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Madhav Infra Pr shares closed at 4.18 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.55% returns over the last 6 months and -9.13% over the last 12 months.

Madhav Infra Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 90.52 78.87 101.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 90.52 78.87 101.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.06 38.15 45.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.35 -8.44 7.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.54 3.13 5.59
Depreciation 2.97 2.93 3.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.75 36.08 30.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.85 7.01 8.96
Other Income 26.64 0.61 0.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.49 7.62 9.65
Interest 5.76 6.35 6.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.73 1.27 2.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.73 1.27 2.74
Tax 5.89 0.29 0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.84 0.98 2.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.84 0.98 2.30
Minority Interest -- 0.00 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.02 -0.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.84 1.00 2.07
Equity Share Capital 26.96 26.96 25.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 0.04 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.89 0.04 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 0.04 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.89 0.04 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

