    Madhav Infra Pr Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 204.31 crore, down 4.07% Y-o-Y

    June 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhav Infra Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 204.31 crore in March 2023 down 4.07% from Rs. 212.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2023 up 715.43% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.09 crore in March 2023 up 96.49% from Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2022.

    Madhav Infra Pr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

    Madhav Infra Pr shares closed at 4.69 on June 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.44% returns over the last 6 months and 6.83% over the last 12 months.

    Madhav Infra Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations204.31138.99212.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations204.31138.99212.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials102.5938.3761.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.94-1.2417.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.372.393.45
    Depreciation4.292.973.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.7286.26119.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2810.258.06
    Other Income0.511.090.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8011.348.76
    Interest6.556.588.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.254.760.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.254.760.44
    Tax5.980.421.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.274.34-0.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.274.34-0.88
    Minority Interest---1.35--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.35-0.03-0.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.912.95-0.96
    Equity Share Capital26.9626.9625.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.11-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.530.11-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.11-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.530.11-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 14, 2023 11:15 am