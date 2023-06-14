Madhav Infra Pr Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 204.31 crore, down 4.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.31 crore in March 2023 down 4.07% from Rs. 212.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2023 up 715.43% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.09 crore in March 2023 up 96.49% from Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2022.

Madhav Infra Pr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

Madhav Infra Pr shares closed at 4.69 on June 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.44% returns over the last 6 months and 6.83% over the last 12 months.