Madhav Infra Pr Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.98 crore, up 51.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.98 crore in March 2022 up 51.97% from Rs. 140.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022 down 108.59% from Rs. 11.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2022 down 47.04% from Rs. 23.15 crore in March 2021.

Madhav Infra Pr shares closed at 4.61 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.22% returns over the last 6 months and 12.17% over the last 12 months.