 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Madhav Infra Pr Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.98 crore, up 51.97% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhav Infra Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 212.98 crore in March 2022 up 51.97% from Rs. 140.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022 down 108.59% from Rs. 11.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2022 down 47.04% from Rs. 23.15 crore in March 2021.

Madhav Infra Pr shares closed at 4.61 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.22% returns over the last 6 months and 12.17% over the last 12 months.

Madhav Infra Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 212.98 76.86 140.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 212.98 76.86 140.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.37 44.20 23.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.22 -14.29 11.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.45 4.24 4.83
Depreciation 3.50 3.50 6.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.38 29.70 78.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.06 9.51 15.65
Other Income 0.70 0.52 1.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.76 10.02 17.03
Interest 8.32 5.78 8.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.44 4.24 8.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.44 4.24 8.29
Tax 1.32 0.71 -3.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.88 3.54 11.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.88 3.54 11.59
Minority Interest -- -- 0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.08 0.02 -0.48
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.96 3.56 11.18
Equity Share Capital 25.62 25.62 25.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.14 0.44
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.14 0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.14 0.44
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.14 0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Madhav Infra Pr #Madhav Infra Projects #Results
first published: May 20, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.