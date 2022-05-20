Madhav Infra Pr Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.98 crore, up 51.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhav Infra Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 212.98 crore in March 2022 up 51.97% from Rs. 140.15 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022 down 108.59% from Rs. 11.18 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2022 down 47.04% from Rs. 23.15 crore in March 2021.
Madhav Infra Pr shares closed at 4.61 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.22% returns over the last 6 months and 12.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Madhav Infra Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|212.98
|76.86
|140.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|212.98
|76.86
|140.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.37
|44.20
|23.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.22
|-14.29
|11.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.45
|4.24
|4.83
|Depreciation
|3.50
|3.50
|6.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|119.38
|29.70
|78.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.06
|9.51
|15.65
|Other Income
|0.70
|0.52
|1.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.76
|10.02
|17.03
|Interest
|8.32
|5.78
|8.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.44
|4.24
|8.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.44
|4.24
|8.29
|Tax
|1.32
|0.71
|-3.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.88
|3.54
|11.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.88
|3.54
|11.59
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.08
|0.02
|-0.48
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.96
|3.56
|11.18
|Equity Share Capital
|25.62
|25.62
|25.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.14
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.14
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.14
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.14
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited