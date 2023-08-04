English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Madhav Infra Pr Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119.36 crore, up 51.33% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhav Infra Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.36 crore in June 2023 up 51.33% from Rs. 78.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.33 crore in June 2023 up 736.65% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.45 crore in June 2023 up 84.36% from Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2022.

    Madhav Infra Pr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

    Madhav Infra Pr shares closed at 6.09 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.80% returns over the last 6 months and 54.18% over the last 12 months.

    Madhav Infra Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.36204.3178.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.36204.3178.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.48102.5938.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.56-7.94-8.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.266.373.13
    Depreciation3.784.292.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.1779.7236.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.1119.287.01
    Other Income5.560.510.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.6719.807.62
    Interest6.366.556.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.3113.251.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.3113.251.27
    Tax1.615.980.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.707.270.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.707.270.98
    Minority Interest0.78--0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.15-1.350.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.335.911.00
    Equity Share Capital26.9626.9626.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.530.04
    Diluted EPS0.310.530.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.530.04
    Diluted EPS0.310.530.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Madhav Infra Pr #Madhav Infra Projects #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!