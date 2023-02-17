 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Madhav Infra Pr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.99 crore, up 80.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhav Infra Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 138.99 crore in December 2022 up 80.85% from Rs. 76.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2022 down 16.95% from Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.31 crore in December 2022 up 5.84% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.

Madhav Infra Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 138.99 90.52 76.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 138.99 90.52 76.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.37 34.06 44.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.24 13.35 -14.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.39 3.54 4.24
Depreciation 2.97 2.97 3.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.26 28.75 29.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.25 7.85 9.51
Other Income 1.09 26.64 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.34 34.49 10.02
Interest 6.58 5.76 5.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.76 28.73 4.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.76 28.73 4.24
Tax 0.42 5.89 0.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.34 22.84 3.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.34 22.84 3.54
Minority Interest -1.35 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.03 -- 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.95 22.84 3.56
Equity Share Capital 26.96 26.96 25.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.89 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.89 0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.89 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.89 0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited