Madhav Infra Pr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.99 crore, up 80.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.99 crore in December 2022 up 80.85% from Rs. 76.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2022 down 16.95% from Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.31 crore in December 2022 up 5.84% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.