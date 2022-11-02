 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Macrotech Dev Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,724.43 crore, down 12.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Macrotech Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,724.43 crore in September 2022 down 12.02% from Rs. 1,959.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 941.61 crore in September 2022 down 554.23% from Rs. 207.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.47 crore in September 2022 up 17.7% from Rs. 361.48 crore in September 2021.

Macrotech Dev shares closed at 1,002.15 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and -12.86% over the last 12 months.

Macrotech Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,724.43 2,239.39 1,959.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,724.43 2,239.39 1,959.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 1,345.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 107.95 93.54 80.60
Depreciation 31.60 21.19 11.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,198.16 1,766.62 191.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 386.72 358.04 329.83
Other Income 7.15 13.86 19.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 393.87 371.90 349.52
Interest 132.06 198.55 70.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 261.81 173.35 279.37
Exceptional Items -1,177.39 -- --
P/L Before Tax -915.58 173.35 279.37
Tax 26.03 34.66 72.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -941.61 138.69 207.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -941.61 138.69 207.30
Equity Share Capital 481.62 481.61 447.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.55 2.88 4.63
Diluted EPS -19.55 2.88 4.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.55 2.88 4.63
Diluted EPS -19.55 2.88 4.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:11 pm
