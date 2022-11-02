English
    Macrotech Dev Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,724.43 crore, down 12.02% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Macrotech Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,724.43 crore in September 2022 down 12.02% from Rs. 1,959.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 941.61 crore in September 2022 down 554.23% from Rs. 207.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.47 crore in September 2022 up 17.7% from Rs. 361.48 crore in September 2021.

    Macrotech Dev shares closed at 1,002.15 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and -12.86% over the last 12 months.

    Macrotech Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,724.432,239.391,959.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,724.432,239.391,959.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----1,345.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost107.9593.5480.60
    Depreciation31.6021.1911.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,198.161,766.62191.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax386.72358.04329.83
    Other Income7.1513.8619.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax393.87371.90349.52
    Interest132.06198.5570.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax261.81173.35279.37
    Exceptional Items-1,177.39----
    P/L Before Tax-915.58173.35279.37
    Tax26.0334.6672.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-941.61138.69207.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-941.61138.69207.30
    Equity Share Capital481.62481.61447.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-19.552.884.63
    Diluted EPS-19.552.884.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-19.552.884.63
    Diluted EPS-19.552.884.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

