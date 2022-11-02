Macrotech Dev Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,724.43 crore, down 12.02% Y-o-Y
November 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Macrotech Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,724.43 crore in September 2022 down 12.02% from Rs. 1,959.95 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 941.61 crore in September 2022 down 554.23% from Rs. 207.30 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.47 crore in September 2022 up 17.7% from Rs. 361.48 crore in September 2021.
Macrotech Dev shares closed at 1,002.15 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and -12.86% over the last 12 months.
|Macrotech Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,724.43
|2,239.39
|1,959.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,724.43
|2,239.39
|1,959.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|1,345.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|107.95
|93.54
|80.60
|Depreciation
|31.60
|21.19
|11.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,198.16
|1,766.62
|191.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|386.72
|358.04
|329.83
|Other Income
|7.15
|13.86
|19.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|393.87
|371.90
|349.52
|Interest
|132.06
|198.55
|70.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|261.81
|173.35
|279.37
|Exceptional Items
|-1,177.39
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-915.58
|173.35
|279.37
|Tax
|26.03
|34.66
|72.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-941.61
|138.69
|207.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-941.61
|138.69
|207.30
|Equity Share Capital
|481.62
|481.61
|447.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.55
|2.88
|4.63
|Diluted EPS
|-19.55
|2.88
|4.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.55
|2.88
|4.63
|Diluted EPS
|-19.55
|2.88
|4.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
