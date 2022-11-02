Macrotech Dev Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,724.43 crore, down 12.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,724.43 crore in September 2022 down 12.02% from Rs. 1,959.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 941.61 crore in September 2022 down 554.23% from Rs. 207.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.47 crore in September 2022 up 17.7% from Rs. 361.48 crore in September 2021.

Macrotech Dev shares closed at 1,002.15 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and -12.86% over the last 12 months.