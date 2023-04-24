Macrotech Dev Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,100.20 crore, down 6.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,100.20 crore in March 2023 down 6.54% from Rs. 3,317.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 728.23 crore in March 2023 up 44.55% from Rs. 503.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 757.57 crore in March 2023 down 13.3% from Rs. 873.80 crore in March 2022.