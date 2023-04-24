 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Macrotech Dev Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,100.20 crore, down 6.54% Y-o-Y

Apr 24, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Macrotech Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,100.20 crore in March 2023 down 6.54% from Rs. 3,317.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 728.23 crore in March 2023 up 44.55% from Rs. 503.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 757.57 crore in March 2023 down 13.3% from Rs. 873.80 crore in March 2022.

Macrotech Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,100.20 1,670.58 3,317.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,100.20 1,670.58 3,317.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2,003.07 998.86 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 98.44 111.29 88.52
Depreciation 37.63 33.75 14.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 309.39 208.47 2,405.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 651.67 318.21 809.17
Other Income 68.27 165.61 50.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 719.94 483.82 859.48
Interest 134.64 132.60 106.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 585.30 351.22 753.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 585.30 351.22 753.10
Tax -142.93 -28.88 249.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 728.23 380.10 503.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 728.23 380.10 503.79
Equity Share Capital 481.79 481.75 481.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.12 7.89 10.46
Diluted EPS 15.10 7.88 10.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.12 7.89 10.46
Diluted EPS 15.10 7.88 10.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited