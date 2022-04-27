 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Macrotech Dev Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,317.13 crore, up 21.95% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Macrotech Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,317.13 crore in March 2022 up 21.95% from Rs. 2,720.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 503.79 crore in March 2022 up 26.06% from Rs. 399.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 873.80 crore in March 2022 down 5.53% from Rs. 924.94 crore in March 2021.

Macrotech Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 10.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.09 in March 2021.

Macrotech Dev shares closed at 1,012.00 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and 74.45% over the last 12 months.

Macrotech Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,317.13 1,397.81 2,720.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,317.13 1,397.81 2,720.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 818.86 1,687.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 88.52 79.46 75.65
Depreciation 14.32 14.04 13.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,405.12 162.28 64.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 809.17 323.17 879.53
Other Income 50.31 31.40 31.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 859.48 354.57 911.14
Interest 106.38 70.38 222.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 753.10 284.19 688.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 753.10 284.19 688.34
Tax 249.31 75.44 288.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 503.79 208.75 399.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 503.79 208.75 399.63
Equity Share Capital 481.51 481.51 395.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.46 4.49 10.09
Diluted EPS 10.45 4.49 10.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.46 4.49 10.09
Diluted EPS 10.45 4.49 10.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

