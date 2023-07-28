Macrotech Dev Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,408.40 crore, down 37.11% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,408.40 3,100.20 2,239.39 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,408.40 3,100.20 2,239.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 850.90 2,003.07 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 116.80 98.44 93.54 Depreciation 41.40 37.63 21.19 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 162.90 309.39 1,766.62 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 236.40 651.67 358.04 Other Income 93.20 68.27 13.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 329.60 719.94 371.90 Interest 153.70 134.64 198.55 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 175.90 585.30 173.35 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 175.90 585.30 173.35 Tax 40.60 -142.93 34.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 135.30 728.23 138.69 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 135.30 728.23 138.69 Equity Share Capital 964.00 481.79 481.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.40 15.12 2.88 Diluted EPS 1.40 15.10 2.88 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.40 15.12 2.88 Diluted EPS 1.40 15.10 2.88 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited