Macrotech Dev Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,239.39 crore, up 47.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,239.39 crore in June 2022 up 47.88% from Rs. 1,514.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.69 crore in June 2022 down 23.26% from Rs. 180.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 393.09 crore in June 2022 down 2.63% from Rs. 403.72 crore in June 2021.

Macrotech Dev EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in June 2021.

Macrotech Dev shares closed at 1,156.30 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.95% returns over the last 6 months and 37.09% over the last 12 months.